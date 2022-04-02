SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A breakfast to support mental health and wellness for members of the black community in Springfield was held on Saturday. The event was organized by the Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition and Men of Color Health Awareness (MOCHA).

State Representative for the 11th Hampden District, Bud Williams, attended the event. Representative Williams is the house chair for the Joint committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights and Inclusion.

Saturday’s breakfast and discussion was held at the Cozy Courtyard Pavilion on State Street in Springfield. The discussion focused on cultivating and strengthening health for Black men.

This was another step toward the fight to reduce health disparities in the Black community.