HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mental Illness Awareness week begins on Sunday at MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, and they will be illuminating the building green.

Green is the color worn in support of those living with a mental illness. World Mental Health Day began in 1992 when it was created by the World Federation for Mental Health. This year, the theme is “Make Mental Health and Well-Being a Global Priority” in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

“World Mental Health Day 2022 is a universal call to make mental health and well-being a priority for all countries,” said Erica Trudell, MiraVista’s director of Inpatient Behavioral Health Services and Education. “One-in-eight people across the globe live with a mental illness. One-in-20 U.S. adults experience a serious mental health issue each year, and in 2020 in Massachusetts, 740 lives were lost to suicide.”

Trudell added, “No one should suffer the consequences of an untreated mental health condition.”

“MiraVista’s inpatient psychiatric care for adults, including those with co-occurring substance use disorders, and for adolescents with a variety of diagnoses, is proof, that with help, these conditions can be managed and fulfilling lives lived,” Trudell said.

Mental illness is an umbrella term for a number of conditions that can be diagnosed and treated short- or long-term. Since opening 17 months ago, MiraVista, which offers psychiatric and substance use recovery treatment to both adolescents and adults, has served 15,000 inpatient bed days and had over 300,000 outpatient visits.

Monday, October 10, at 10:30 a.m., there will be a flag raising at MiraVista in Holyoke in recognition of World Mental Health Day.