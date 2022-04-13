SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Mercy Medical Center has been awarded $16,000 for services to patients from underserved and vulnerable populations.

The funds come from the Diocese of Springfield’s Annual Catholic Appeal grant program.

Mercy has created a social care support fund that provides goods and services to individuals who may be suffering from food and housing insecurity. The grant money will be used for food, clothing, transportation, household items, and medication for patients who are unable to access community resources.

“Mercy Medical Center has shown an unwavering commitment to providing high-quality healthcare and social care to Springfield’s most vulnerable residents and we are deeply grateful to the Diocese of Springfield for its generous support of our mission; to be a compassionate and transforming healing presence in the community,” said Geoffrey Hoyt, Chief Development Officer, Mercy Medical Center. “This new resource is invaluable, as it allows Mercy to meet its patients’ pressing social needs when no other community assistance is available to them.”

Mercy offers social services through their Healthcare for the Homeless Program and Department of Community Health and Well Being, and also partners with community organizations. Their aim is to help reduce and control chronic illness by improving living and health conditions for patients.