SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield hospital is remembering those who have been touched by cancer.

The annual “Gift of Light” event was held at Mercy Medical Center this Wednesday evening. It’s a ceremony held every year, to remember those who have been affected by cancer, honoring them with special lights on the Christmas tree in the main lobby.

It serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of cancer patients and their families. It’s also a call to action for continued support and research towards finding a cure for the disease.

“Those affected by cancer often come from struggling with moments that can feel dark and light you know come from within,” said the President of Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Robert Roose. “And you know people in our lives that have been touched by this, and often the providers provide hope to those patients and healing. So we need to recognize where that light comes from in this world and how we can spread it further.”

Patient Assistance Fund at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center has already received more than $100,000 to benefit cancer patients and their families, through the ‘Gift of Light’ program. The ceremony was also held in memory of sister Madeleine Joy, who started the program and ran cancer support groups at the hospital.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.