Mercy Medical Center receives grant for local COVID-19 vaccination effort

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Trinity Health’s “It Starts Here” campaign has awarded Mercy Medical Center’s Community Health and Well Being (CHWB) Department a $100,000 grant to support local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Mercy’s CHWB Department will facilitate and manage the grant funding to community-based organizations in Springfield to support their community engagement strategies that promote COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination events in the geographic “areas not yet achieving 75% or greater fully vaccinated populations, to support community engagement strategies that promote COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination events.”

Mercy will partner with the Black Springfield COVID Coalition, New North Citizens’ Council, Gandara Center, Mental Health Association, and Extreme Kids, Inc. through June 30, 2022.

According to Trinity Health, this funding opportunity is designed to support all communities to ensure easy access to the vaccine. It also reflects the organization’s commitment to serving those who are poor and vulnerable, and reducing health inequities.