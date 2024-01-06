WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition hosted a dog show this weekend in West Springfield.

The dog show was put on by the Merrimack Kennel Club where purebred dogs participated in a number of competitions. The show starts by having dogs of the same breed compete against each other, the winners of each breed then move on to compete against each other.

22News spoke with the chairman of the show about how the kennel club prepares dogs for these types of competitions.

George Marquis, the Chairman of the Merrimack Valley Kennel Club Dog Show said, “We as dog show exhibitors try to bring the best dogs we can for many reasons. To actually do the function they were bred for, to make sure they have ideal temperaments for what their breed specifies for, and also to be good representatives for the public for them.”

The Merrimack Kennel Club is a member organization of the American Kennel Club which is a registry for purebred dog breeds.