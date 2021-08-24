MGM Springfield celebrating 3-year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has announced some new amenities that would favor sports betting if and when it becomes legal in the state.

MGM Springfield is celebrating its three-year anniversary and with it comes the debut of some new venues. Two new luxury sports lounges opened at the casino Tuesday.

The new multi-million dollar sports lounge is located on the casino floor and features a 45-foot HD viewing wall and can hold more than 70 people. The other VIP sports Lounge is within the TAP sports Bar.

Both venues are designed to incorporate sports betting… that’s if Massachusetts lawmakers pass legislation.

“I walk the floor everyday and if there is one question I get more than any other it’s when will we be able to place a bet at MGM Springfield, so we’re optimistic that we will see some legislation that ill allow us to move forward.” Chris Kelley, President and COO of MGM Springfield

The State House passed a sports betting bill last month sending the bill to the Senate where it faces an uncertain future. The bill would legalize sports betting for anyone at least 21 years of age who is physically present in Massachusetts, allowing wagers on professional sports, video games, car racing, and college sports.



Sports betting is legal in most of New England, including Connecticut and Rhode Island.