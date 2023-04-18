SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is adjusting hours and offerings at Chandler Steakhouse and Costa.

There are six dining experiences located at the casino, The Chandler Steakhouse, Costa, TAP Sports Bar, South End Market, The Roasted Bean, and Wahlburgers. The following information from MGM Springfield are the changes being made:

Chandler Steakhouse (Effective Friday, April 20):

New menu to include:

Prime Truffle Meatballs with truffle bechamel, mushrooms & scallions

Spring Salad with asparagus, radish, kalamata olives, feta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, scallion, micro greens and lemon vinaigrette

Crispy Pork Belly with caviar & spicy soy honey reduction

New hours:

Thursday: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (new)

Friday, Saturday: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Costa:

New menu to include:

Chicken Saltimbocca with smoked mozzarella & sage pesto, wrapped in prosciutto

Bruschetta with heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled crostini and aged balsamic

Fettuccine Bolognese with mascarpone & parmigiano

Costa hours:

Friday, Saturday and (recently added) Sundays 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Regal Cinema is located inside MGM Springfield with seven screens. The casino also has bowling lanes, Top Golf Swing Suite, and an outdoor plaza for local art displays, events, and performances. Additionally, there are two nightlife areas in the casino, Commonwealth Bar and Lounge, and The Knox Bar.

Entertainment scheduled at MGM

Springfield Symphony Hall:

The Temptations & The Four Tops – Sunday, May 21st at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago – Friday, June 30th at 8:00 p.m.

BOYZ II MEN – Friday, July 7th at 8:00 p.m.

Gladys Knight – Saturday, July 15th – 8:00 p.m.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour – Friday, October 6th at 6:00 p.m.

Chelsea Handler: The LBB Tour – Saturday, November 18th at 8:00 p.m.

Roar! Comedy Club:

Frank Santos Jr. – Friday, April 21st at 8:00 p.m.

Joselito DaPuppet – Saturday, April 22nd at 8:00 p.m.

Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte – Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Raanan Hershberg – Friday, May 5th at 8:00 p.m.

Louis Katz – Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 p.m.

Greg Warren – Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th at 8:00 PM

Adrienne Iapalucci – Saturday, June 3rd at 8:00 p.m.

Brian Glowacki – Saturday, June 10th at 8:00 p.m.

Jim Colliton – Saturday, June 17th at 8:00 p.m.

Jon “Polar Bear” Gonzalez – Saturday, June 24th at 8:00 p.m.

Gerald Kelly – Saturday, July 8th at 8:00 p.m.

Jimmy Dunn – Saturday, July 15th at 8:00 p.m.

The Magic Of Eric Eaton – Saturday, July 22nd at 8:00 p.m.

David Nihill – Saturday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m.

Brittany Schmitt – Saturday, September 9th at 8:00 p.m.

Ian Lara – Friday, September 15th and Saturday, September 16th at 8:00 p.m.

Steve Hytner – Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd at 8:00 p.m.

Andrea Jin – Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th at 8:00 p.m.

ARIA Ballroom:

April 21: Tape Face

May 5: The Commodores

May 20: Legends in Concert Direct From London

June 9: Matt Fraser America’s Top Psychic Medium

September 24: Killer Queen – A Tribute To Queen Ft Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury

October 14: A Bronx Tale Starring Chazz Palminteri

October 27: Crose Plays Croce 50th Anniversary

MassMutual Center:

April 20: Kevin Hart

June 8: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

June 10 & 11: Bruno Mars

August 6: Santana – 1001 Rainbows Tour

August 12: Bill Burr

The MGM Hotel has a total of 240 rooms for overnight stays including suites and dog-friendly offers available.