SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated more than $57,000 on sports betting on its first day of in-person wagering.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, MGM Springfield accrued $57,235 in wagers on January 31st as casinos in Massachusetts officially launched in-person bets. The casino won a total of $12,295. For sports wagering, MGM Springfield is taxed on 15 percent of gross gaming revenue, January’s taxes amounted to $1,827.

(Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

MGM Springfield generated more than $22M in gaming revenue in January

A total of $18,452,254 was generated through slots and $4,401,494 was generated through table games at MGM Springfield for the month of January. As a category 1 resort casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue, and January’s taxes amounted to $5,713,437.

That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns, followed by race horse development, transportation and infrastructure, and then education.

(Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

Altogether, Massachusetts’ three casinos MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston generated approximately $27 million in tax revenue in January.

Approximately $1.317 billion in total taxes and assessments from the casinos in Massachusetts have been collected since the opening of each gaming facility and a total of $9,861 in taxes from sports wagering.