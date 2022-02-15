SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is hosting the first of a series of hiring event Tuesday, focused on food operations.

Open positions are in both casual and fine dining. MGM is offering a number of hiring incentives like up-to $2,500 sign-on and retention bonuses, tuition reimbursement, free meals with the employee dining program and health benefits packages.

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the MGM Springfield Hotel Lobby and will continue every Tuesday at the same time. No reservations are required. Job seekers should bring a photo ID.