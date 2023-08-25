SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosted their Springfield Adopt-a-School initiative where employees and their families distributed school supplies to Kiley Academy teachers and students.

Notebooks, binders and backpacks… MGM teams gathered supplies and brought them to the school located on Cooley Street. 22News spoke with Kiley Academy Principal Imani Hines-Coombs, she says the school community is thrilled to be receiving these pricey resources.

“It feels amazing. It means that we can take our budget elsewhere and spend our money on other things that our school needs because they have partnered with us to bring in those very necessary supplies,” said Hines-Coombs.

Every year, MGM Springfield picks a school in the community to donates supplies to. Last year was the South End Middle School.