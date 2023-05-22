SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has fined MGM Springfield for multiple violations involving under age patrons gambling at the facility.

The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) of the MGC settled with MGM Springfield on a a $45,000 civil administrative penalty.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the MGC, several incidents of persons under the age of 21 having access to the gaming floor and gaming occurred from June through December 2022 at MGM Springfield. The casino has self-reported many of the incidents and worked with the IEB’s investigators.

“We appreciate that MGM Springfield self-reported many of these instances and their ongoing cooperation to put enhanced practices into place to prevent similar incidents in the future. The IEB will continue to monitor MGM Springfield’s compliance with the gaming laws and regulations and the remedial steps they have undertaken,” said Senior Enforcement Counsel Kathleen Kramer.

In addition to the fine, MGM Springfield has taken steps to prevent future instances including enhanced training, additional railings separating the gaming floor, and plans to install an additional security podium for the gaming area.

22News contacted MGM Springfield for a response, but have not heard back. We will update this story should they provide a statement.