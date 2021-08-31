MGM Springfield had successful turnout at hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During the summer months employment events at MGM Springfield have been sparsely attended, but Tuesday’s job fair was different.

Officials were pleased with the size of the turnout, the best they’ve had in months. Department heads spent much of the morning and early afternoon interviewing applicants for a variety of jobs at Springfield’s MGM complex.

MGM Springfield aims to hire 75 employees, from servers to cooks and a range of jobs to choose from and they are hoping to get more workers fast, to take the edge off their current employees.

If you do get hired to work at MGM Springfield, there are many benefits working there. “There are incredible benefits to join our team. Right now we have really competitive wages for the market for all the positions and we are excited to offer a 90 day bonus, and for some of our positions up to $2,000.” Jennifer Russell, Regional Director Talent Acquisition