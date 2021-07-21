MGM Springfield hiring on the spot cooks Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is looking to fill cook positions during a hiring event being held on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place at The Chandler Steakhouse inside MGM Springfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are looking for casual dining cooks, fine dining cooks, bakers and master cooks.

Job seekers are being asked to make an appointment ahead of time through MGMResorts.com. Interviews will be conducted at the event and jobs will be offered on the spot to those who qualify. MGM Springfield is also asking applicants to bring a photo ID and multiple copies of your resume.

“We are excited to host our first Culinary only hiring event. Our goal is to bring in talented or aspiring cooks/chefs of the Pioneer Valley and Greater Hartford area, to begin an exciting career with limitless opportunities for growth,” said MGM Springfield Executive Chef Chris Smigel.

“We are excited to be expanding our team again. This is a great opportunity for job seekers to join a Fortune 500 Company and not only grow their career but have incredible benefits too,” said Jennifer Russell, MGM Springfield Director of Talent Acquisition.

On July 29, a hiring event will also take place at TAP Sports Bar for food and beverage positions.