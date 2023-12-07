SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the unemployment rate continues to be an unsteady one, MGM Springfield has several job opportunities.

The casino held a job fair this Thursday evening at Dress for Success Western Massachusetts on Lyman Street, as it looks to fill a variety of positions. It’s hiring everything from table game dealers to housekeepers, cooks, bussers, and servers.

According to the executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, Margaret Tantillor, fairs like these are crucial to lowering the unemployment rate, especially for single mothers.

“For them to have opportunities and to lift themselves out of poverty and to continue on a positive career path, they can become economically independent,” said Tantillor.

MGM Springfield is looking to fill nearly 200 job openings this holiday season.

