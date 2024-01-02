SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning January 26th, MGM Springfield will host its ‘Free Music Fridays Concert Series’ inside the ARIA Ballroom.

The winter edition kicks off with The Blushing Brides, a tribute band to the Rolling Stones. Aquanett, an 80’s rock and metal band, will perform on February 2nd, and the local favorite modern country music band, Trailer Trash perform on February 9th followed by Darik & The Funbags on February 16. The concert series wraps up on February 23rd with The Eagles Experience, an Eagles tribute band.

Courtesy: MGM Springfield

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the shows start at 7:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. For additional information on the Free Music Fridays Concert Series, including lineup updates, go to MGM Springfield’s website.