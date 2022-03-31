SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is teaming up with the state’s Gaming Commission to curb the negative impacts of gambling on residents in the city.

They’ve announced a new program called Play-My-Way, it’s a budgeting tool designed to help players monitor how much money they’re spending. To use Play-My-Way, guests first have to sign up for an MGM Rewards card. Then through that card, they can set their own budget for that day, week, or month.

From that point on they’ll receive notifications as they approach their limit. That doesn’t stop guests from playing though, if they go over their limit, Play-My-Way will still send notifications as they continue to spend.

“The Play-My-Way program is something that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has already partnered as an initiative that should rollout statewide. After it comes to MGM Springfield, it will eventually appear at Encore Boston Harbor as well.” Daniel Miller, Compliance Director at MGM Springfield

The entire Play-My-Way series of budgeting tools are completely voluntary. Players can change their budget or un-enroll at any time.