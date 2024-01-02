SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– After nearly four years as MGM Springfield’s President and CEO, Chris Kelley will be stepping down from the position.

According to information from MGM Springfield spokesperson Beth Ward, Kelley is moving out West so that he can spend more time with his family.

She said that Louis Theros has taken over Kelley’s position. A formal announcement is expected later this week.

Kelley was named President and CEO of MGM Springfield in January 2020. Prior to taking the top job in Springfield, Kelley served as President and COO of MGM Northfield Park in Ohio.