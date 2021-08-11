Michael Jordan among presenters to attend Enshrinement Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of presenters including Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley for the Enshrinement for the Class of 2021.

The Enshrinement Ceremony will be held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on September 11 with more than 50 Hall of Famers and presenters in attendance. The inductees were asked to select previous inductees to present them during the ceremony.

Tickets for this year’s enshrinement are available on the Hall of Fame’s website or by calling the Basketball Hall of Fame at (413) 231-5513. The Basketball Hall of Fame is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will provide appropriate health and safety measures for the event.

Class of 2021 inductees:

Ninth-winningest coach in NBA history Rick Adelman , presented by Vlade Divac (’19), Jack Sikma (’19)

, presented by Vlade Divac (’19), Jack Sikma (’19) Two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh , presented by Ray Allen (’18), Pat Riley (’08)

, presented by Ray Allen (’18), Pat Riley (’08) NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce , presented by Kevin Garnett (’20)

, presented by Kevin Garnett (’20) The first Black NBA head coach Bill Russell , presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Julius Erving (’93), Spencer Haywood (’15), Alonzo Mourning (’14), Bill Walton (’93) , Rick Welts (’18)

, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Julius Erving (’93), Spencer Haywood (’15), Alonzo Mourning (’14), Bill Walton (’93) Rick Welts (’18) Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Champion Ben Wallace , presented by Larry Brown (’02)

, presented by Larry Brown (’02) Five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Rookie of the Year Chris Webber , presented by Isiah Thomas (’00)

, presented by Isiah Thomas (’00) Two-time NCAA national champion Villanova coach Jay Wright , presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Bill Cunningham (’86), Herb Magee (’11), George Raveling (’15)

, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Bill Cunningham (’86), Herb Magee (’11), George Raveling (’15) Seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith , presented by Van Chancellor (’07)

, presented by Van Chancellor (’07) Seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson, presented by Sheryl Swoopes (’16)

In addition, seven elected honorees were selected by distinguished committees focused on preserving all areas from the game.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Elected Honorees and Presenters: