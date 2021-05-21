Michigan marijuana company plans to open 4 locations in western Massachusetts

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new recreational marijuana dispensary is opening this summer in Easthampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Bee Brown of The Bee Agency, Pleasantrees was founded in Michigan and will open its third nationwide retail location on 195 Northampton Street in Easthampton.

“Having founded Pleasantrees as a former caregiver from humble Midwest beginnings, we are reminded of our true roots as ‘cannabis people’ who got into the business, and not businesspeople who got into cannabis. It is a great honor to now carry that ethos into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, an early-adopter market with a great respect for cannabis and cannabis culture. Likewise, being the first Michigan-founded multistate operator is an accolade we do not take lightly, and we’re excited to contribute to the Massachusetts industry with the same level of passion and professionalism that has gotten us to this pivotal point.” Randall Buchman, CEO and Founder of Pleasantrees Cannabis Company

Pleasantrees plans to open two additional locations in Amherst during the fall of 2021 and the Greenfield to follow. The expansion plan also includes a 110,000 square foot cultivation facility in Holyoke.