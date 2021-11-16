Microchips in tech toys cause supply chain issues

STEM activities don’t have to involve screens. Interactive toys and games that encourage simple science, technology, engineering and math skills are wonderful tools for children.

(WWLP) – The supply chain shortages are only getting worse and it’s making it difficult for shoppers to find that perfect gift for the holidays.

22News has been telling you for weeks to start your holiday shopping early because of supply and demand issues, and it’s only going to get worse as we get closer to the holidays.

The global chip shortage has had a massive effect on the entire technology industry for more than a year

and it’s having an significant impact on businesses and holiday shoppers. The Better Business Bureau is warning the microchip shortage is leaving stores with fewer items. This means electronics, toys and some other products will be in short supply this holiday season if they’re not already.

“We can’t deliver what we want to deliver when we want. There is no such thing as a delivery date at this point.” Howard Swartz represents many textile companies across the state and is a supplier for many stores, including here in western Massachusetts. He, like many other suppliers across the nation are seeing the supply issues first hand.

“Nothing is showing up when it’s supposed to. Every time you go to order or reorder your supplies it’s a different price. Pricing keeps going up based on the freight costs and oil costs. It’s become very frustrating to do business.” Howard Swartz, Supplier

The agency recommends consumers get their holiday shopping done soon or risk not being able to find that perfect holiday gift. Some people are taking that advice and started their holiday shopping early to avoid those issues.

“I try to shop early every year but especially this year because of some of the things I’ve seen on the news about y’know, some of the shortages.” Donna Nauman, Monson

According to the BBB, the shortage could also result in fewer holiday deals and higher-than-normal prices. Online shopping to expected to be up this year. USPS expects more than 850 million packages this year.