Mild weather is affecting the sale of winter supplies

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the end of January and with the exception of some snow banks, the ground is looking pretty bare.



At Interstate Building Supply in Southwick, there are still plenty of winter supplies available.

“Sales have slowed down since it’s warm and no ice is forming and the lack of snow in inches. Shovels aren’t selling but we’re still here, we have everything in case anything does come that’s significant, we can do business,” said Michael Dewberry, the manager of Interstate Building Supply.

There is still plenty of ice melt, shovels and roof rakes along with brushes and scrapers available. And chances are pretty high that we will eventually get some more winter weather over the next couple of months.

“Some years in March I start selling lawn fertilizer but some years in March I start selling ice melt up until the middle of April,” said Michael Dewberry.

And for the kids there are still plenty of sleds and toboggans available to use on the next snow day.