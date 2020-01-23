Milder weather is set to return to western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This winter we’ve seen quite a swing in temperatures. Just a couple of weeks ago we had record breaking warmth with high temperatures making it all the way up into the 60s and 70s and almost all the snow and ice melted away.



This week though, winter did make a come back. We had accumulating snow last weekend followed by a winter chill. Low temperatures have been dropping down into the single digits and even below zero over the last few days.

Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the lower 30s and our average low temperature should be in the mid teens.

Now it looks like the milder weather is about to return again.

“I think it’s been kind of warm, I think every winter is getting warmer, for my understanding, less snow. Sometime we have a big size of snow then we don’t have no more and looking at the trees some of them look like they want to bloom early,” said Nilda Ortiz of Springfield.

As far as snow goes this winter, since October we’re just over 3.5 inches above average but for the month of January we currently have a deficit of almost 10 inches.

Most of the snow we got this winter came during our first back to back storms right after Thanksgiving.