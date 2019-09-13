Military appreciation on opening day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s military appreciation day at The Big E. This includes free admission for veterans, active-duty and retired military members and their dependents.

The daily parade honors each special day.

The information below was provided by from The Big E:

Military Appreciation Day highlights planned for this year’s Fair include:

70-plus VA personnel from throughout New England conducting outreach and helping veterans connect with their benefits, representing every major program, including the regional Mobile Vet Center from West Springfield

Pharmacists from a local Walgreens will be on-site with VA medical staff to administer vaccines and answer questions about immunizations

Award-winning military photographer and disabled combat veteran, Stacy Pearsall, will take free portraits of veterans as part of her national touring Veterans Portrait Project

More than a dozen state and community partners including the state Department of Veterans’ Services and the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, will be available to speak with veterans at the Massachusetts State Building at a “Veterans Commons” area

Free Veteran commemorative T-shirts and a chance for military members and veterans to win tickets to a regular season New England Patriots home game and other prizes

The Rock 102 Road Crew will be set up with VA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with chances to win additional prizes

Bruce Marshall from Valley’s Classic Hits will be broadcasting live from the VA outreach area

The Department of Veterans Affairs Mobile Vet Center – known as the “MVC” — is a 35-foot “office on wheels” equipped with satellite communications hosting audio-visual equipment, encrypted phone and fax lines, computers and wireless internet.

Information and Vet Center services include:

Counseling and referral services pertaining to post-traumatic stress

Military sexual trauma counseling

Bereavement counseling

Marriage and family therapy

Resources for suicide intervention

VA health care eligibility and enrollment

VA disability compensation

Local and State Department of Veterans’ Services benefits · Community activities and referral agencies to assist veterans and family members

Readjustment Counseling Services are provided for veterans who served in combat as well as for immediate family members.

The VA New England Healthcare System is one of 21 Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs) and is comprised of eight medical centers accredited by Joint Commission located throughout the six New England states. For more information on VA healthcare in New England, call 1-844-VA-CARES or go to www.newengland.va.gov/outreach

The Big E Special & State Days:

Friday, Sept. 13 Military Appreciation Day, presented by VA New England Healthcare

Be A Kid For A Day

Saturday, Sept. 14 Maine Day | 4-H/FFA Day

Sunday, Sept. 15 Storrowton Day | Chalice of Salvation Sunday

Monday, Sept. 16 Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, Sept. 17 Rhode Island Day | Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, Sept. 18 Connecticut Day

Thursday, Sept. 19 Massachusetts Day

Friday, Sept. 20 New Hampshire Day

Saturday, Sept. 21 Vermont Day

Sunday, Sept. 22 Grange Day | Chocolate Milk Day

Monday, Sept. 23 Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, Sept. 24 Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, Sept. 25 Salute to Agawam

Thursday, Sept. 26 Salute to Westfield

Friday, Sept. 27 Harvest New England Day

Saturday, Sept. 28 Junior Achievement Day

Sunday, Sept. 29 Salute to Special Olympics

The Big E runs from September 13 through September 29.