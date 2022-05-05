SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Area high school students who may be interested in attending a U.S. Military Academy can get information on the process on Military Service Academy Day.

U.S. Representative Richard Neal hosts the annual event to provide high school students, their families, and school councilors who may be interested in learning about entry to a military academy or pursuing a military career.

The United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy all require a Congressional nomination to be considered for entry. All four academies offer a tuition-free, four year undergraduate program and officer training. Graduates go on to become officers in the active or reserve components of the military or the merchant marine for a minimum of five years.

Interested high school juniors are encouraged to attend but all high school students are welcome.

The Academy Day sessions are being held on Sunday, May 15 beginning at noon at the Springfield Museums. Get more information on Academy Day and the nominee process here.