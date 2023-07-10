HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 6 million gallons of sewage leaked into the Connecticut River from the City of Holyoke’s sewage collection system following the heavy rain.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the discharge may have a negative impact on the water quality downstream and to the adjacent community. Within 8 hours, an estimated 6,553,923 gallons of sewage of untreated or partially treated wastewater overflowed into the Connecticut River. As of Monday afternoon, the discharge has stopped.

In Greenfield, untreated sewage is discharging into the Green River which will also impact the Deerfield River in Greenfield, Connecticut River in Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland. The sewage is discharging at a rate of 459 gallons per minute.

As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, the Town of Montague said an estimated volume of 5,000 gallons is being discharged into the Connecticut River affecting areas in Montague, Turners Falls, and Greenfield.

People are urged to avoid contact with these rivers for the next 48 hours due to increased bacteria and other pollutants consisting in rainwater and untreated or partially treated sewage. Activities like swimming, fishing, and boating are discouraged during this time.