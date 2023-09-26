WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s inspector general is using a lighting mishap at Minnechaug High School in Wilbraham to highlight some of the risks of using smart technology in schools.

A malfunction in the school’s lighting system led to the lights remaining active 24/7 for nearly two straight years. The lights were installed to be more energy efficient but the server that controlled them became corrupted. and the school didn’t have the ability to override it.

Supply chain issues also hindered repairs and it ended up costing the school up to $150,000. The inspector general’s office says the incident shows that while some smart technology can be greener it still can cause problems.