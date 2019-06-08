Miracle babies reunite with former nurses and staff at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special reunion at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield Saturday morning.

Parents and their miracle babies who spent the first days and months of their lives in the Davis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunited with the doctors and nurses who cared for them.

It was a celebratory event that gave parents the opportunity to show off their NICU “graduates” and share how they’re doing now.

22News spoke with the mother of one NICU baby who has since become a nurse.

Kim Madden-Lajoie told 22News, “As a nurse now it’s great to see the babies that I’ve taken care of who were tiny and sick and now to see them grown and thriving is great.”

Staff at the Baystate Children’s Hospital NICU care for about 600 of the area’s sickest newborns each year.