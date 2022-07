SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager is reported missing from Springfield since July 10th.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), 16-year-old Dustin Kempton has been missing since July 10, 2022. He is 5’4″ in height and weighs 120 pounds.

Courtesy: NCMEC

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6362 or 1-800-843-5678.