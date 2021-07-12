MISSING: Chicopee police looking for runaway teen

Jeziah Adorno

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 15-year-old Jeziah Adorno ran away. The police posted on April 5 that she may possibly be in the area of Pearl Street in Springfield. Jeziah is being described as 5’2″, 132 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

