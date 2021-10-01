Missing dog in Brimfield area since Sunday

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog may be in the Warren, Brimfield, and Palmer area who has been missing since Sunday.

The Dog House, a dog training and boarding business that specializes in working with feral and fearful dogs in Warren, told 22News that Teddy has been missing since Sunday, September 26. The facility fostered Teddy for nine months and was brought to his forever home last Saturday.

Teddy was outside with his new owner when he got spooked and pulled the leash out of his owner’s hand. He is wearing a blue collar and dragging a blue leash. The Dog House says not to approach Teddy, he is semi-feral.

PHOTOS: Missing Dog Teddy

If you have any information on Teddy’s whereabouts you are asked to call 339-613-7452.

An earlier version of this story contained information from Charlton Police Department, the police has since removed their statement from social media.