FITCHBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from Fitchburg.

State Police say 23-year-old Ethan Freeman was reported missing on Thursday, January 19th, and was last seen that night on foot in the area of Arlington Street in Fitchburg. Police believe he may have taken a ride share to Belchertown, Amherst, or Gardner areas.

Ethan is described as 5′ 11″ tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket, jeans, a black hat, and gray boots.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Ethan may have a firearm with him. The police indicate at the time he went missing, he had a license to carry however, has since been suspended.

The State Police Air Wing along with their search and rescue unit, and K9 Unit are conducting the search with Fitchburg officers. If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or the Fitchburg Police Department at 978-345-4355.