CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 14-year-old Annelise Arocho was last seen on Sunday at around 2 p.m. in the area of Broadway Street. She is being described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. Police say she may be in the Holyoke or Springfield area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700.