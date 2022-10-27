SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.

Frederick is suspected to have left his apartment in the Georgetown Condominiums on Yorktown Drive in Springfield near the Longmeadow town line between Friday, October 21st at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 22nd at 5:30 a.m. Police are asking residents or businesses in the area to check their cameras for Frederick on video.

He is believed to have traveled to New York in a 2019 Black Volkswagon Jetta, which was located in New York.

MAP: Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York

(New York State Police) (Springfield Police Department)

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400.