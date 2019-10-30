Breaking News
Missing Springfield man may be in CT or RI

(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a 65-year-old man from Springfield, Massachusetts who was reported missing Monday.

The Springfield Police Department said they are looking for 65-year-old Saleh Campbell, who was last seen on camera at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19th leaving his apartment on Mapledell Street.

Campbell’s phone was last pinged in Providence, Rhode Island. He also has a friend that lives in New Haven, Connecticut.

He is described as 6’2” tall and weighs about 215 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with “Hollister” printed in the front, blue jeans and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Police Department:

  • Non-emergency line 413-787-6302
  • Missing Persons 413-787-6360
  • Voicemail 413-750-2249

