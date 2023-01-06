SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Seventeen-year-old Danette Rivera ran away from her school in Chicopee on Wednesday, January 4th, according to a post on Facebook by the Springfield Police Department. She may be attempting to go to New York City.

Danette Rivera (Springfield Police Department) Danette Rivera (Springfield Police Department)

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the police non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.