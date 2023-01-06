SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
Fourteen-year-old Aysha Pereira ran away from her home near the “X” in the Forest Park area on Sunday, January 1st, according to a post on Facebook by the Springfield Police Department. She may have possibly met up with a boy.
If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.