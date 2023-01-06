SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Fourteen-year-old Aysha Pereira ran away from her home near the “X” in the Forest Park area on Sunday, January 1st, according to a post on Facebook by the Springfield Police Department. She may have possibly met up with a boy.

Aysha Pereira (Springfield Police Department) Aysha Pereira (Springfield Police Department)

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.