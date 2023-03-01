HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 19-year-old man that has been missing since Monday has been found dead after a search of the Milford bike trail.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins of Hopkinton called his mother at about 6:11 p.m. on Monday and said that his phone was dying, according to Milford Police Department.

They were told he was pushing his bike along the Upper Charles Trail after getting a flat tire. The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said his body had been found in a wooded area Tuesday night.

The investigation into Cambrourelis-Haskins’s death is ongoing and is being done by the Milford Police, the Hopkinton Police, and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. There is no danger to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident.