WILMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl that has been reported missing over a month ago.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 14-year-old Emanii Martinez was last seen on May 7th. Emanii is described as Hispanic, 5’2” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes with a freckle in her left eye and a scar under her right eye.

Her mom lives in Cambridge however, police believe she may be in the Springfield area.

Emanii Martinez (NCMEC)

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Wilmington Police at 978-658-5071 or call 911.