WILMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl that has been reported missing over a month ago.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 14-year-old Emanii Martinez was last seen on May 7th. Emanii is described as Hispanic, 5’2” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes with a freckle in her left eye and a scar under her right eye.

Her mom lives in Cambridge however, police believe she may be in the Springfield area.

  • Emanii Martinez (NCMEC)
  • Emanii Martinez (Wilmington Police Department)
  • Emanii Martinez (Wilmington Police Department)

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Wilmington Police at 978-658-5071 or call 911.