EASTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Stoughton was found stuck in the mud at a Massachusetts state park in Easton, one week after being reported missing.

Hikers reported hearing screams for help from a swampy area. Easton police arrived in ATVs and recovered the woman about 50 feet away from shore.

The woman is believed to have been trapped for at least three days. She suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.