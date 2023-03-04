LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In Hampden county precipitation was mixed all morning Saturday which made cleanup a chore for cities and towns like Springfield, Agawam, and Longmeadow.

A fine coating of snow fell overnight adding to modest totals in Longmeadow from Tuesday’s storm. Over the course of the morning, the town saw every bit of winter weather as precipitation transitioned from snow, to sleet, to freeing rain, and back to snow again.

That added up to a heavy mix of snow and water on the ground making a messy situation for those shoveling.