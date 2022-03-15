WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An amateur MMA fighter died after performing in a fight held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

According to a post on the New England Mixed Martial Arts website, Christian Lubenga passed away after he competed in an amateur MMA fight on Saturday, March 12 at the AMMO Fight League: Battle of St. Patrick’s event held inside the Mallary Complex. Lubenga was against another debuting fighter, Cody McCracken.

McCracken won again Lubenga by KO/TKO (knockout/techinical knockout) at 2:38 of Round 3.

New England MMA says the fight at the end didn’t seem very violent, and there is no word on what caused his death at this time. The post concluded by saying they will update the post as soon as more information is released and “please keep Christian’s friends and family in your thoughts tonight during this difficult time, and hug your loved ones a little bit tighter.”

Lubenga was a student at Black Wolf MMA in Orange, Connecticut. The facility shared their thoughts on social media Monday night describing Lubenga as family who was polite, professional, humble, always kind to everyone. He spent many hours training as a martial artist. “Christian was a true martial artist in every aspect of the word and a true warrior. We love you Christian. We all love you,” said Black Wolf MMA.

The “Battle of Saint Patrick’s” event showcased mixed martial arts fights between some of the best MMA fighters from New England.

The cause of Lubenga’s death has not been announced. 22News is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they become available.