CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Native American statue known as the ‘Big Indian’ was removed from its location along The Mohawk Trail to stand outside a restaurant in Oklahoma.

22News heard the news on Friday after seeing numerous posts on Facebook about the 20-foot statue being dismantled outside the Native and Himalayan Views souvenir shop, formerly the Big Indian Shop. On Friday at around 9 p.m. Hi-Way Cafe in Vinita, Oklahoma announced that they have purchased it.

“As a proud Delaware and Cherokee tribal member it is an incredible honor to be able bring him to Oklahoma where he can call the Western Motel and Hi-Way Cafe home,” stated Hi-Way Cafe on Facebook.

The Native American statue will maintain its original craftsmanship by Rodman Shutt of Pennsylvania and is joining the 24-foot Muffler Man, “Big Bill” outside the Oklahoma restaurant in a few weeks.

Courtesy of Terry Barrett





Photo courtesy of Theresa W.

Courtesy of Laurie Newman

As a long standing tradition in the fall of driving up to The Mohawk Trail, Laurie Newman and her friend pose with the statue.

The statue stood on Route 2 also known as The Mohawk Trail in Charlemont since 1974. Originally a Native American path, it was named The Mohawk Trail in 1914 as a scenic tourist route and follows Route 2 from Charlemont to North Adams.