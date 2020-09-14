Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership receives state grant to support upgrades and conservation efforts

ROWE, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has awarded $225,000 in grant funding to eight municipalities and a regional economic development organization to support forest stewardship and conservation, trail improvements, and nature-based tourism in the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership region.
The grants were announced as part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s celebration of Climate Week in the Commonwealth.
“The communities within the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership region offer incredible natural resources and opportunities for nature-based tourism,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our Administration is proud to invest in these rural communities in ways that drives economic development and makes them more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”
The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is a grassroots-led program based on conserving forests and supporting their sustainable management in order to advance economic development in rural communities along the Vermont and New York border. The program provides funding to assist towns in the Commonwealth’s most rural and forested region to plan for the care of forests in the face of climate change, prepare forest offset projects, and improve nature-based tourism by improving trail networks, infrastructure, and educational exhibits.
The projects will help to improve access to outdoor recreation in town and state forests and sell “carbon credits” on town owned and private forest lands. The projects also include the development of educational assets for residents and visitors about the importance of forests in reducing the impacts of climate change. The regional projects will develop a network of local experts to support budding forest-based businesses that will enhance tourism and creatively utilize the forest products from the region.
The following municipalities and regional planning committees were awarded grant funding:
|Adams
|Forests and Climate Education
|The project will design kiosks for trail heads at the Greylock Glen Conservation Area and will also prepare preliminary designs for the Forest Center that is envisioned for the Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership.
|$20,000
|Ashfield
|Ashfield Lake Restoration and Boat Access
|The project will complete the design and construction of access stairs on the shore of the lake where non-motorized boats are launched and will complete the restoration of this heavily eroded area with stabilization and plantings.
|$20,000
|Conway
|Forest Carbon Credit Assessment
|The project will complete an assessment of town forests for the sale of carbon credits including installation of permanent monitoring plots and assessment of forestry practices.
|$20,000
|Heath
|Trail Connection between Town and State Forests
|The project will acquire an 11 acre parcel for conservation and passive recreation and build a trail that will connect the 350 acre Town Forest with the 1,300 Catamount State Forest.
|$20,000
|Lever Inc.
|Mohawk Trail Entrepreneurial Challenge
|The project will create a support network for entrepreneurs within the MTWP region looking to launch or expand innovative businesses and help the most promising new forest based businesses to launch.
|$65,000
|New Ashford
|Creating Trail Access to Mt. Greylock
|The project will create and improve trails and parking along a town road to connect the Town to the State Reservation for the first time.
|$20,000
|North Adams
|Creating and marketing a city-wide trail map
|The project will inventory trails on all ownerships (state, NGO, private, city) and with input from residents and tourist business owners create and market a comprehensive trail map for the City to draw more tourists for hiking and walking.
|$20,000
|Rowe
|Town Forest Education Project
|The project will build and install 6 kiosks at entrances to the 1,200 acre Town Forest and develop and produce a trail map and forest educational material for posting in the kiosks.
|$20,000
|Shelburne
|Town Center Trail Connection to the Mohawk-Mohican Trail
|The project will complete borings and designs for a trail connection through a steep section along the Deerfield River to allow residents and tourists to hike from downtown to the long-distance Mohawk-Mohican Trail. Construction can then occur via federal trail funding.
|$20,000