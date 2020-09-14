Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership receives state grant to support upgrades and conservation efforts

ROWE, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has awarded $225,000 in grant funding to eight municipalities and a regional economic development organization to support forest stewardship and conservation, trail improvements, and nature-based tourism in the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership region.

The grants were announced as part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s celebration of Climate Week in the Commonwealth.

“The communities within the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership region offer incredible natural resources and opportunities for nature-based tourism,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our Administration is proud to invest in these rural communities in ways that drives economic development and makes them more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is a grassroots-led program based on conserving forests and supporting their sustainable management in order to advance economic development in rural communities along the Vermont and New York border. The program provides funding to assist towns in the Commonwealth’s most rural and forested region to plan for the care of forests in the face of climate change, prepare forest offset projects, and improve nature-based tourism by improving trail networks, infrastructure, and educational exhibits.

The projects will help to improve access to outdoor recreation in town and state forests and sell “carbon credits” on town owned and private forest lands. The projects also include the development of educational assets for residents and visitors about the importance of forests in reducing the impacts of climate change. The regional projects will develop a network of local experts to support budding forest-based businesses that will enhance tourism and creatively utilize the forest products from the region.



The following municipalities and regional planning committees were awarded grant funding: