CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Juneteenth is celebrated annually on the 19th of June to commemorate the day in 1865 when the remaining enslaved African Americans in the U.S. were told that they were free.

A common misconception is that this day marks the end of slavery in the United States. During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln officially issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1st, 1863, declaring that all enslaved persons in the Confederate States of America in rebellion were now freed.

But the War didn’t end for two and a half more years, not until April of 1865. In June of that year, Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston Island with 2,000 federal troops to occupy Texas on behalf of the federal government.

Texas was the most remote of the slave states, with a low presence of Union troops, so enforcement of the proclamation had been slow and inconsistent.

On June 19, 1865, General Granger read aloud, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” The following year, freedmen in Texas organized the first of what became the annual celebration of “Jubilee Day” or Juneteenth, on June 19th.

Slavery in the United States did not officially end until the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution on December 6, 1865, which abolished slavery entirely in all of the U.S. states and territories.

Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday and has since been observed with celebrations and even becoming a multicultural holiday in some areas of the U.S.

On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday under the Biden Administration, when the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act went into law.