AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The death toll has climbed to more than 36,000 following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week.

More than a week after the initial disaster, only a handful of survivors were pulled out of the rubble Monday. Now, efforts shift from search and rescue to providing humanitarian aid for those living among the destruction.

“We have no clue how lucky we are in Western Mass,” said Mary Ann Marzano of Agawam.

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, the Peace Valley Foundation of Agawam began collecting donations and the response was overwhelming, with boxes filled to the brim.

“We have taken them to the Boston consulate, it’ll be shipped over to Turkey today or tomorrow,” said Halil Kuzu of the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam.

22News also spoke with the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, which is working with Jewish Federations of North America on relief. CEO Nora Gorenstein said, “We are working with our partners on the ground to deliver humanitarian aid to the small Jewish community in the region and then also to the broader population as well.”

Both organizations say monetary donations are especially helpful. At Peace Valley, the money will be used to fund a family-match program.

“If an American family would like to sponsor a family in Turkey from that earthquake area, we’re going to help them find those people,” said Kuzu.

Other surrounding local organizations, like the Salvation Army and Red Cross told 22News that efforts for Turkey and Syria are being spearheaded at the national and international level.

There will be a prayer vigil set for this Thursday at Agawam Congregational Church at 6:30 p.m. that’s open to the public.