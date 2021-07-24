Monson celebrates Christmas in July

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) — It may have been in the mid-80s on Saturday, but it was Christmas in July for families in the town of Monson

The Lions and Rotary service clubs of Monson captured the spirit of the holidays that the pandemic prevented during the winter. Except for the heat, everything was as it would be during a Christmas celebration

Police dogs from Monson and its neighboring communities provided a major attraction to this Christmas in July celebration. Visitors loved learning about how these well-trained animals help the cops catch the bad guys.

Organizers felt sad their Christmas in July Celebration ended late this afternoon. Some wished they had extended the event at the Westview Farms Creamery through the entire weekend, as the turnout was so encouraging.