MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson will host fireworks to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.

The celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Activities:

4:00 pm – 8:30 pm Thomas the Train Ride

4:00 pm – 8:30 pm Inflatables

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Booths, Vendors, Food

4:00 pm – closing Summerfest Beer Garden

(beer, cider, malt beverages) ID required for all

7:00 pm – 7:45 pm Ed Popielarczyk’s Magical Moments

8:30 pm – closing Live Music by The Beginnings

9:30 pm Fireworks by Atlas Pyrovision Productions

Parking:

Parking opens at 4pm

$5 donation per vehicle at Quarry Hill Community School and Monson High School

Handicapped parking is located at Quarry Hill Community School

Free parking available at Granite Valley Middle School (5-7 minute walk to fireworks area from this lot, no buses or shuttles)

Please Note: Cars parked at Quarry Hill will be required to exit left. Cars parked at Monson High School will be required to exit right

Parking is not allowed in the following areas: Thompson St Margaret St from High St to old dump High St from Margaret St to Longview Dr. Hillside Cemetery



Vendor Activity Ed Popielarczyk 7:00pm – Free Magic Show & More Simon Sayz Free Soccer Darts & Bounce House Hillios Holiday Novelties Stacks Towing Sand Art Teach Art To Me Face Painting, Critter Tattoos, Sand Art, Henna