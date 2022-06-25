MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson will host fireworks to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.
The celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Activities:
4:00 pm – 8:30 pm Thomas the Train Ride
4:00 pm – 8:30 pm Inflatables
4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Booths, Vendors, Food
4:00 pm – closing Summerfest Beer Garden
(beer, cider, malt beverages) ID required for all
7:00 pm – 7:45 pm Ed Popielarczyk’s Magical Moments
8:30 pm – closing Live Music by The Beginnings
9:30 pm Fireworks by Atlas Pyrovision Productions
Parking:
- Parking opens at 4pm
- $5 donation per vehicle at Quarry Hill Community School and Monson High School
- Handicapped parking is located at Quarry Hill Community School
- Free parking available at Granite Valley Middle School (5-7 minute walk to fireworks area from this lot, no buses or shuttles)
- Please Note: Cars parked at Quarry Hill will be required to exit left. Cars parked at Monson High School will be required to exit right
- Parking is not allowed in the following areas:
- Thompson St
- Margaret St from High St to old dump
- High St from Margaret St to Longview Dr.
- Hillside Cemetery
|Vendor
|Activity
|Ed Popielarczyk
|7:00pm – Free Magic Show & More
|Simon Sayz
|Free Soccer Darts & Bounce House
|Hillios
|Holiday Novelties
|Stacks Towing
|Sand Art
|Teach Art To Me
|Face Painting, Critter Tattoos, Sand Art, Henna
|Vendor
|Food
|All Things Maple/Country Maple Farms
|Fried Dough
|First Church of Monson
|Popcorn
|Girl Scout Troop 64877
|Hot dogs, Soda, Popcorn, Water, Girl Scout Cookies
|J & D Amusements
|Corn Dogs, Candy, Apples, Caramel Apples, Kettle Corn, Soft Pretzels, Nachos, Hi Ice, Shakes
|Maddie’s Dogs
|Meatball Grinder, Hot Dogs, Kielbasa, Chorizo, Chips, Drinks, Nachos, Tacos, (Gluten free & Veggie options)
|Main Street Tavern
|Kabobs, Steak & Cheese Sandwiches, Sausage & Peppers
|Monson Lions Club
|Cotton Candy, Snow Cones
|Salerno’s Taste Of Philly
|Ice Cream, Italian Ice, Sausage-Peppers, Onions, Grinders, Meatballs, Drinks
|Tony’s Happy Valley Pizza
|Pizza
|Vintage Ice Cream Emporium
|Ice Cream Novelties, Cones & Sundaes, Cotton Candy, Water, Sodas, Teas, Seltzer, Fruit Beverages, Lemonade, Kettle Corn