MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson will host fireworks to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.

The celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Activities:

4:00 pm – 8:30 pm  Thomas the Train Ride
4:00 pm – 8:30 pm  Inflatables
4:00 pm – 9:00 pm  Booths, Vendors, Food
4:00 pm – closing  Summerfest Beer Garden
(beer, cider, malt beverages) ID required for all
7:00 pm – 7:45 pm  Ed Popielarczyk’s Magical Moments
8:30 pm – closing  Live Music by The Beginnings
9:30 pm   Fireworks by Atlas Pyrovision Productions

Parking:

  • Parking opens at 4pm
  • $5 donation per vehicle at Quarry Hill Community School and Monson High School
  • Handicapped parking is located at Quarry Hill Community School
  • Free parking available at Granite Valley Middle School (5-7 minute walk to fireworks area from this lot, no buses or shuttles)
  • Please Note: Cars parked at Quarry Hill will be required to exit left. Cars parked at Monson High School will be required to exit right
  • Parking is not allowed in the following areas:
    • Thompson St
    • Margaret St from High St to old dump
    • High St from Margaret St to Longview Dr.
    • Hillside Cemetery

VendorActivity
Ed Popielarczyk7:00pm – Free Magic Show & More
Simon SayzFree Soccer Darts & Bounce House
HilliosHoliday Novelties
Stacks TowingSand Art
Teach Art To MeFace Painting, Critter Tattoos, Sand Art, Henna

VendorFood
All Things Maple/Country Maple FarmsFried Dough
First Church of MonsonPopcorn
Girl Scout Troop 64877Hot dogs, Soda, Popcorn, Water, Girl Scout Cookies
J & D AmusementsCorn Dogs, Candy, Apples, Caramel Apples, Kettle Corn, Soft Pretzels, Nachos, Hi Ice, Shakes
Maddie’s DogsMeatball Grinder, Hot Dogs, Kielbasa, Chorizo, Chips, Drinks, Nachos, Tacos, (Gluten free & Veggie options)
Main Street TavernKabobs, Steak & Cheese Sandwiches, Sausage & Peppers
Monson Lions ClubCotton Candy, Snow Cones
Salerno’s Taste Of PhillyIce Cream, Italian Ice, Sausage-Peppers, Onions, Grinders, Meatballs, Drinks
Tony’s Happy Valley PizzaPizza
Vintage Ice Cream EmporiumIce Cream Novelties, Cones & Sundaes, Cotton Candy, Water, Sodas, Teas, Seltzer, Fruit Beverages, Lemonade, Kettle Corn