MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been charged with OUI after police say they crashed their car into a home in Monson.

According to Monson Police Chief Steve Kozloski, a car lost control and crashed into a house on 31 Cushman Street around 6:30 Wednesday evening. The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The chief said the driver has been arrested for OUI and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Courtesy of Monson Police Department

Courtesy of Monson Police Department

Courtesy of Monson Fire Department

Courtesy of Monson Fire Department

While Monson Police secured the scene, fire crews checked for structural damage and for the potential of fire after finding a smoke condition in the home, according to Monson Fire. Hazards were evaluated on scene by both the town building and the electrical inspector.

One resident was at the home at the time of the accident and was not injured.