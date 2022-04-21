MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank bought $1,000 worth of a children’s book in support of the illustrator who lives in Ukraine.

Max Stasiuk, is a Ukrainian man who illustrated the “Little Frog and the Bright Lights,” one of a series of children’s books based on Bright Nights at Forest Park.

Dan Moriarty, President & CEO of Monson Savings Bank learned of Stasiuk and his family’s plight and how the Spirit of Springfield is helping him through sales of the book. Moriarty immediately purchased 100 books. He met with his team at MSB on what to do with the books and the decision was made to donate them to children at Educare Springfield.

On April 14, Moriarty and other employees of MSB delivered the books and read the story to students. Children were also given piggy banks to promote saving money beginning at an early age.

Anyone interested in purchasing the book can use this link, 100% of the proceeds go to Max and his family.